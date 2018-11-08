Step into virtual reality ahead of Black Friday with the Oculus Rift System at $349 ($50 off)

Amazon is now offering the Oculus Rift + Touch Virtual Reality System for $349 shipped. Matched as part of Best Buy’s early Black Friday Deals. That’s $50 off the regular $100 price tag and the best price we can find. The headset includes the Oculus Touch controllers and 6 free games: Robo Recall, Luckyʼs Tale, Quill, Medium, Dead and Buried, and Toybox. Rated 4+ stars from nearly 1,000 Amazon customers. More details below.
While we can’t say for sure yet, we are expecting this bundle to drop another $50 at most retailers for Black Friday. This is a great way to beat the lines despite the fact that we might see even better doorbusters or gift card offers pop up over the holiday weekend.
Here are the rest of today’s game deals, and we still have an early Black Friday offer on Nintendo Switch at $270 shipped.
Oculus Rift + Touch Virtual Reality System:
- Get 6 free titles, including: Robo Recall, Luckyʼs Tale, Quill, Medium, Dead and Buried, and Toybox
- Riftʼs ultra low-latency tracking offers unparalleled immersion
- The Oculus Touch controllers bring your hands into VR, letting you interact naturally with the virtual world
- NVIDIA GTX 1050Ti/AMD Radeon RX 470 or greater Graphics Card Required and a RAM of 8 GB+ RAM
- Windows PC and internet connection required – review recommended specs to confirm system compatibility
- Operating System:Windows 10