Step into virtual reality ahead of Black Friday with the Oculus Rift System at $349 ($50 off)

Amazon is now offering the Oculus Rift + Touch Virtual Reality System for $349 shipped. Matched as part of Best Buy’s early Black Friday Deals. That’s $50 off the regular $100 price tag and the best price we can find. The headset includes the Oculus Touch controllers and 6 free games: Robo Recall, Luckyʼs Tale, Quill, Medium, Dead and Buried, and Toybox. Rated 4+ stars from nearly 1,000 Amazon customers. More details below.

While we can’t say for sure yet, we are expecting this bundle to drop another $50 at most retailers for Black Friday. This is a great way to beat the lines despite the fact that we might see even better doorbusters or gift card offers pop up over the holiday weekend.

Oculus Rift + Touch Virtual Reality System: