Marshall’s Woburn II Bluetooth Speaker includes a FREE Echo Input at a new low: $400 ($535 value)

Amazon offers the Marshall Woburn II Wireless Bluetooth Speaker bundled with an Amazon Echo Input for $399.86 shipped. Scroll down to add both items to your cart. Normally, purchasing both would run you $535, with today’s offer saving you $100 on the speaker and dropping it to a new Amazon all-time low. The Woburn speaker features the company’s usual iconic styling alongside premium audio output. So far ratings are slim, but we recently took a hands-on look at Marshall’s latest. In our review, we said it “shines in a refreshing way that makes it stand out from a crowded, and rather dull, Bluetooth speaker market.”

Today’s deal seems to be an early look at Amazon’s Black Friday offerings, as the company plans to bundle Echo Input with a selection of different Bluetooth speakers. You can save even more by opting for Marshall’s smaller Stanmore Speaker at $225. You’ll still bring home the unique styling and Marshall sound quality, but at 45% less.

Don’t forget that Best Buy’s Early Black Friday sale is also filled with Bluetooth speakers starting at $10.

Marshall Woburn II Speaker features:

Delivering a sound that resonates with the presence and power of live music, Woburn II is a carefully crafted machine, designed to Attain the trademark Marshall tone. The largest speaker from Marshall, Woburn II Features a robust sound and hits high trebles cleanly, handles low bass with ease and has a clear, lifelike Mid range. Two 1” tweeter and dual 5.25” woofers are individually powered by class D Amps for a total of 110 watts of power. Bluetooth 5.0 with Qualcomm aptX lets you wirelessly play your music in glorious, stereo sound.