Boots and apparel by Sperry, The North Face & more from $45 at Steep & Cheap

Be prepared for wintry conditions with Steep & Cheap’s Flash Sale featuring boots and apparel from Sorel, The North Face, Sperry and more at up to 65% off. Prices are as marked. Shipping applies and varies per order.
The men’s Bearpaw Lucas Boots are a stylish way to stay warm and dry this fall and winter. Originally priced at $120, they’re now on sale for $66. These waterproof boots feature a wool lining for warmth and a cushioned footbed for added comfort.
Our top picks for men include:
- Sorel Madson Wingtip Waterproof Boot $132 (Orig. $220)
- The North Face Chillkat III Boot $60 (Orig. $110)
- Bearpaw Lucus Boot $66 (Orig. $120)
- Clarks Ripway Peak Boot $60 (Orig. $120)
- Sperry Top-Side Element $67 (Orig. $150)
Our top picks for women include:
- Sorel Winter Carnival Boot $45 (Orig. $130)
- Sorel Joan of Arctic Boot $99 (Orig. $180)
- Sorel Slimpack 1964 Boot $74 (Orig. $135)
- Sorel Joan of Arctic Hooded Jacket $292 (Orig. $450)
- The North Face Shellista II Boot $77 (Orig. $140)
