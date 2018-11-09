Boots and apparel by Sperry, The North Face & more from $45 at Steep & Cheap

- Nov. 9th 2018 4:35 pm ET

Be prepared for wintry conditions with Steep & Cheap’s Flash Sale featuring boots and apparel from Sorel, The North Face, Sperry and more at up to 65% off. Prices are as marked. Shipping applies and varies per order.

The men’s Bearpaw Lucas Boots are a stylish way to stay warm and dry this fall and winter. Originally priced at $120, they’re now on sale for $66. These waterproof boots feature a wool lining for warmth and a cushioned footbed for added comfort.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

