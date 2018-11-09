Narrative-driven tactical RPG Planescape Torment back to all-time low at $2 on iOS (Reg. $10)

Planescape: Torment is a narrative driven tactical RPG that was ported over to iOS and carries a 4+ star rating. Regularly $10, you can now download it on the App Store for $1.99. While matching the all-time low, this is only the second time we have ever seen the game drop to this price. You also won’t find any annoying IAPs here, either. If you’re into to games like the Diablo series (currently on sale for $30 on PS4/Xbox One), Planescape: Torment is definitely worth a look. More details below.

We have some solid action game deals today on iOS including Space Marshals 2 and its sci-fi wild west action for $2 and Templar Battleforce Elite at 50% off. You’ll find even more right here.

iOS Universal: Planescape: Torment: $2 (Reg. $10)

Uncover secrets of past lives in this story-rich, tactical roleplaying game set in Sigil, a dark fantasy city at the heart of the Dungeons & Dragons multiverse. Explore the planes, survive combat alongside a party of bizarre companions, and solve puzzles unlike any ever seen in the genre.

The original Planescape: Torment was released in 1999 to widespread critical acclaim. It won RPG of the Year from multiple outlets for its unconventional story, characters, and amazing soundtrack. Since then, millions of Planescape: Torment fans have enjoyed exploring the strange and dangerous city of Sigil and surrounding planes.