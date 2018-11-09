Space Marshals 2 and its sci-fi wild west action drop to $2 on iOS (Reg. $5)

- Nov. 9th 2018 10:12 am ET

The sci-fi wild west battle continues with Space Marshals 2 and its top-town, dual-stick shooter mechanics. You take on the role of “specialist Burton in his struggle against the criminal elements of the galaxy.” Regularly $5, you can now download this game to all of your iOS devices and Apple TV for $1.99. That’s matching the lowest price we have tracked since a brief sale back in the summer of 2017. Rated 4+ stars from nearly 900 gamers. More details below.

If you’re not interested in brushing up on your French for free, we still have great deals on the Don’t Starve games and Civilization Beyond Earth from just $10 on Mac (Reg. $40).

iOS Universal: Space Marshals 2: $2 (Reg. $5)

Space Marshals 2:

The sci-fi wild west adventure in outer space continues with Space Marshals 2. This tactical top-down shooter puts you in the shoes of specialist Burton in his struggle against the criminal elements of the galaxy. 

This isn’t your ordinary dual-stick shooter. The emphasis is on tactical combat and stealth, rather than just spraying bullets, and there’s a story! 

