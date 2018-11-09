TP-Link HS110 Smart Plug feature Alexa control + energy monitoring: get two for $23 (Reg. $40)

Newegg offers a two-pack of TP-Link HS110 Smart Plugs for $22.99 shipped when checking out with code 19BFDTPC23. That’s good for a $17 discount from the going rate, beats our previous mention by $1, and is the best we’ve seen this year. Headlined by energy monitoring, these smart plugs also integrate with your Echo or other Alexa devices and more. Nearly 500 customers have left a 3.9/5 star rating.

At just over $11 each, you’ll be hard pressed to find smart plugs this low, especially from a well-known brand like TP-Link. A great way to put your savings to use from today’s sale is grabbing a multicolor LED light strip. Plugging it into the smart plugs gives you Philips Hue functionality at a fraction of the price. Or if you’re ready for the holidays, they pair perfectly with Christmas lighting.

And speaking of Hue, Best Buy’s Early Black Friday sale has a variety of discounted smart home lighting accessories from $40. If you’re looking for more ways to grow your smart home, Honeywell’s Lyric Thermostat works with Siri, Alexa and Assistant.

TP-Link HS110 Smart Plug features: