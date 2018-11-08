Best Buy’s early Black Friday sale has Philips Hue gear from $40: Lightstrip Plus + $10 GC $60, more

This morning Best Buy kicked off an early Black Friday sale, giving shoppers early access to its upcoming discounts. Amongst all the discounts, we’re seeing some notable deals on a selection of Philips Hue smart home lights starting at $40 shipped. One standout is the Hue Lightstrip Plus bundled with a $10 eGift Card for $59.99. That takes $30 off the going rate and with the added credit, is one of the lowest offers we’ve tracked all-time. Rated 4.7/5 stars from over 2,500 customers. Head below for more.

Today’s roundup of Hue discounts is on the lighter side compared to past sales, but still match the usual low prices. At up to 40% off, this is a great time to expand your setup. We’ve rarely seen discounts lower than this. And given this is Best Buy’s early Black Friday sale, we’re expecting these to be right around the lowest offers this holiday season.

Be sure to check out Best Buy’s Black Friday week ad to get an idea of what else to expect. Use your savings from today’s sale to expand your Hue gear with a dimmer switch or motion sensor.

Other notable Hue savings include:

