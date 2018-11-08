Honeywell’s Lyric T5 Plus HomeKit Thermostat sports Siri control for $123.50 (Amazon low)

Amazon offers the Honeywell Lyric T5 Plus Smart Thermostat for $123.67 shipped when clipping the on-page coupon. Matched at Walmart when you opt for in-store pickup. Normally selling for $150, that’s good for an over $26 discount and is a new Amazon all-time low. Honeywell’s TP Plus thermostat works with HomeKit and Alexa as well as other platforms. It features a touchscreen. As a #1 new release, nearly 60% of shoppers have left a 4+ star rating. You can learn more in our hands-on review.

If you’re in the market for an Echo Dot, you can pick one up with the Honeywell Thermostat for $150. That’s good for a $25 savings compared to purchasing both separately. Use your savings from today’s sale towards the Eve Degree HomeKit Temperature sensor. This is a great way to automate your thermostat with hyperlocal readings.

Honeywell T5 Plus Smart Thermostat features: