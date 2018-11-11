Bose QC 35 Wireless Headphones have stellar noise cancellation, on sale for $265 (Reg. $349)

Altatac via Rakuten offers the Bose Quiet Comfort 35 Series II Wireless Headphones in both colors for $264.99 shipped when promo code ALT50 is applied during checkout. Note: you must be logged into your account to apply this code. That’s good for $84 off the regular going rate at retailers like Amazon, $32 less than our previous mention and the best price currently available. I’ve been using the Bose QC 35s for about a year, and I can whole-heartedly recommend this set. Features include three levels of noise-cancellation, up to 20-hours of battery life and more. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

If these Bose headphones are overkill, consider going with the Cowin E7 wireless for $50. These are a #1 best-seller at Amazon and include similar features for much less.

Bose QC 35 SII Wireless Headphones feature: