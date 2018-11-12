Today’s Best iOS & Mac App Deals: Tempest Pirate RPG, Wishboard, more

- Nov. 12th 2018 10:10 am ET

0

In today’s best iOS and Mac app/game deals, we have notable price drops on Wishboard, Earth 3D, Tempest: Pirate Action RPG, S&T: Sandbox World War II, Majesty: Fantasy Kingdom Sim and more. You’ll find a complete list curated by hand down below:

Today’s Best iOS App Deals:

iOS Universal: IQ Test Pro Edition: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: MathEdge Multiplication: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Week Calendar Widget Pro: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Trunk Notes Personal Wiki: FREE (Reg. $6)

iOS Universal: Deemo: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Wishboard: $1 (Reg. $11)

iOS Universal: Tempest: Pirate Action RPG: $4 (Reg. $8)

iOS Universal: S&T: Sandbox World War II TBS: $5 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Majesty: Fantasy Kingdom Sim: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Majesty: Northern Expansion: $1 (Reg. $3)

iPad: Earth 3D – Amazing Atlas: $1 (Reg. $2)

iPad: Auria Pro – Music Production: $25 (Reg. $50)

iPad: Auria – Music Production: $13 (Reg. $25)

More Apps Still Alive:

***Act fast on these deals from our previous roundup as they are jumping back up in price at any time. 

iOS Universal: Spite & Malice: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Emoji Camera – unique filters: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Templar Battleforce Elite: $5 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Twilight Struggle: $5 (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: Splendor™: The Board Game: $4 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: forma.8 GO: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Space Marshals 2: $2 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Extreme Agenda: $6 (Reg. $9)

iOS Universal: Articulate it! Pro: $28 (Reg. $47)

iOS Universal: Articulation Assessment ToolKt: $30 (Reg. $50)

