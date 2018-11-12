Today’s Best Game Deals: Dark Souls Switch $27, Super Bomberman R $20, more

- Nov. 12th 2018 9:42 am ET

0

In today’s best game deals, Walmart is now offering Dark Souls: Remastered on Nintendo Switch for $26.96 with free shipping in orders over $35. Target has it for a couple of bucks more, and Amazon third-party sellers are charging $40+. This is the best price around and a great way to bring some classic Dark Souls to your Switch library.

More game/console deals:

ICYMI: Nintendo’s new Super Mario Party bundle is here with exclusive new Joy-Con and notable savings. Here’s how to prepare for the biggest Black Friday game deals from Best Buy, Walmart, Amazon and GameStop.

Down below you’ll find more console game deals and new products. Your daily iOS/Mac app sales are on the way!

Amazon now offering $10 credit on select Prime member game pre-orders

Review: Nintendo Labo turns cardboard into whimsical & educational Switch accessories

