Mattel’s Bloxels lets you build a video game that is playable on your iPad and iPhone: $17 (Reg. $25)

Nov. 12th 2018

Amazon is offering the Mattel Bloxels Build Your Own Video Game for $16.99 shipped. Also available at Walmart. That’s over $6 off the going rate found at retailers like Jet and is among the best prices we have tracked. This 13-inch square game board lets you design games that you can play on a smartphone or tablet, making it a fun gift to give this holiday season. Rated 4+ stars by 65% of reviewers.

Mattel Bloxels features:

  • Build your video games with a mix of physical and digital tools that include designs to help get you started creating your first game
  • The Bloxels Builder app is free to download to your compatible device (not included)
  • Create game rooms, characters and game art using the 13” x 13” Gameboard and 320 blocks in eight different colors
