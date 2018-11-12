Mattel’s Bloxels lets you build a video game that is playable on your iPad and iPhone: $17 (Reg. $25)
Amazon is offering the Mattel Bloxels Build Your Own Video Game for $16.99 shipped. Also available at Walmart. That’s over $6 off the going rate found at retailers like Jet and is among the best prices we have tracked. This 13-inch square game board lets you design games that you can play on a smartphone or tablet, making it a fun gift to give this holiday season. Rated 4+ stars by 65% of reviewers.
Spend nearly half as much when you opt for Jenga at $9. This classic game is easy to learn and approved for ages 6 and up.
Mattel Bloxels features:
- Build your video games with a mix of physical and digital tools that include designs to help get you started creating your first game
- The Bloxels Builder app is free to download to your compatible device (not included)
- Create game rooms, characters and game art using the 13” x 13” Gameboard and 320 blocks in eight different colors