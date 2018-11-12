Get this smart light switch for $16 shipped & control your home w/ Alexa or Assistant

Oittm Official (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon offers its Dimmer Wi-Fi Light Switch for $16.23 shipped when you use code LYG9AQTB at checkout. Regularly closer to $30, this is one of the best prices we’ve tracked and is the lowest available. Converting your humble abode to a smart home can be expensive if you change out every bulb, but this is a great and budget-friendly way to do so. Rated 4.1/5 stars.

Nomad Base Station

Other areas to go smart would be your thermostat or door locks. We have some great deals on both. You can currently get the HomeKit-enabled ecobee4 Smart Thermostat for $199 from $249. There’s also the Nest x Yale Smart Lock with Nest Connect for $215 from $280.

Oittm Dimmer Wi-Fi Light Switch features: