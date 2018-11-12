Get this smart light switch for $16 shipped & control your home w/ Alexa or Assistant

- Nov. 12th 2018 5:44 pm ET

Oittm Official (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon offers its Dimmer Wi-Fi Light Switch for $16.23 shipped when you use code LYG9AQTB at checkout. Regularly closer to $30, this is one of the best prices we’ve tracked and is the lowest available. Converting your humble abode to a smart home can be expensive if you change out every bulb, but this is a great and budget-friendly way to do so. Rated 4.1/5 stars.

Nomad Base Station

Other areas to go smart would be your thermostat or door locks. We have some great deals on both. You can currently get the HomeKit-enabled ecobee4 Smart Thermostat for $199 from $249. There’s also the Nest x Yale Smart Lock with Nest Connect for $215 from $280.

Oittm Dimmer Wi-Fi Light Switch features:

  • Dim and control your lights from anywhere through your smartphone or tablet
  • Set lighting levels with Alexa or Google Assistant for a convenient hands-free experience. Activated with the ’Smart Life’ skill in Alexa App
  • With the Oittm Dimmer, you can program how bright the light should be when you switch it on at different times of the day
  • Just use a finger to control the brightness by running it along the sensitive LED Light Bar
  • Works with any dimmable light bulb—incandescent, CFL’s, and LEDs (Max Wattage: 400W INC, 150W CFL or LED, requires a neutral wire)

