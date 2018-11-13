Apple’s new 13-inch MacBook Air now up to $150 off plus tax benefits in select states

Following a string of current and previous-generation MacBook Pro discounts over the last 24 hours, we’re now seeing notable drops on the latest MacBook Air. B&H is currently taking up to $150 off with prices starting at $1,099 shipped. Outside of a limited in-store promotion at MicroCenter, this is the best price we’ve ever tracked. Add in potential tax savings in some states, and you’re looking at a nice deal ahead of Black Friday. Note: some listings are still in the pre-order stage, but your savings will be locked-in.

The latest MacBook Airs feature a 13-inch Retina display, Thunderbolt 3 ports, 802.11AC wireless and more. Of course, you’ll want to pick up a USB-C hub to make sure that your legacy devices are compatible. We recommend this option from Anker that delivers Ethernet, 4K HDMI out and three USB-A ports.

Entry-level Apple 13-inch MacBook Air features: