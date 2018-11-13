Save up to $1,400 on Apple’s previous gen. 15-inch MacBook Pro w/ Touch Bar, from $2,199 shipped

Today only, B&H is taking up to $1,400 off Apple’s mid-2017 15.4-inch MacBook Pro with Touch Bar in two different configurations. Starting at $2,199 shipped for the 3.1 GHz i7/16GB/512GB version, that’s good for a $800 discount from the original price tag and $500 off the going rate at Adorama. Stepping up to the higher-end 3.1 GHz i7/16GB/2TB model will run you $2,799, saving you $1,400 off what you’d normally expect to pay. In both cases, we haven’t seen either model sell for less in the past. Apple’s previous generation MacBook Pro features the Touch Bar and Touch ID sensor, four Thunderbolt 3 ports, and more. Head below for more.

Use your savings from today’s sale to pick up a USB-C hub so you can still use all of your existing peripherals right out of the box. Another great way to put your savings to work is grabbing a protective sleeve to keep your new MacBook looking its best.

Those in the market for a more modest machine can save up to $300 in B&H’s Pre-Black Friday sale with MacBook deals.

MacBook Pro Mid-2017 features: