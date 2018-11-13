Barnes & Noble Black Friday Ad 2018: Books up to 50% off, Nook, Funko POP!, more

After seeing the Walgreens, Bass Pro Shops, Cabela’s and Nintendo holiday plans this morning, we now have the Barnes & Noble Black Friday ad. As expected we are seeing some great deals on books of all kinds alongside Nook sales and even some LEGO and Funk POP! offers. Head below for a closer look.

Barnes & Noble Black Friday ad: deals on books, Nook, more

The Barnes & Noble Black Friday ad has in-store festivities running from the 23rd at 8am through the 25th. The online deals, however, will start on the 22nd and end a few days later on November 25th.

There are several in-store only deals in the Barnes & Noble Black Friday ad. Those include BOGO Free Starbucks drinks until 10am, BOGO 50% off Godiva, 30% off Magazines (1 day only) and a Buy Three Get One Free on Hallmark Greeting Cards. You’ll find even more of these on the last page of the ad below.

Our top picks include:

Barnes & Noble Black Friday ad

