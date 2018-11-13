Ahead of the year’s largest shopping event, Nintendo has officially announced its upcoming Switch and 2DS bundles. Each of the promotions will be the most affordable way to bring home the respective consoles this holiday season. Head below for a closer look at how the Nintendo Black Friday bundles stack up, and of course, how to save some coins before the holidays.
Rather than offering discounts across its lineup of titles or accessories, the major first-party savings for Nintendo gear will come in the form of two bundles. Back when Best Buy and Walmart’s Black Friday ads leaked, we got an early look at these bundles. But today’s announcement is the first official look at what each of the two console promotions will offer.
The more notable of Nintendo’s two main Black Friday offers is the Switch with Mario Kart 8 Deluxe. It comes in at $299.99, meaning you’re locking in the title for free, which will be available as a download via the eShop rather than a physical cartridge. While we’ve seen a few promotions throughout the year that undercut Nintendo’s Black Friday deal, it’s still hard to pass up. After all, taking $60 off the regular price is still nothing to sneeze at. It’s sure to encourage many shoppers to take advantage of the savings.
Alongside the Mario Kart console bundle, Nintendo is also offering two Joy-Con Wheel controller add-ons for $15. While they’re neat accessories that offer a more entertaining Mario Kart experience, you’ll be better off bringing them home from Amazon. They’re currently marked down to $13 there, saving you an extra $2 from the upcoming special pricing.
On the more affordable side of console deals, Nintendo is also pairing a new yellow-and-red colorway of 2DS with Super Mario Maker. At $79.99, it’s an appealing way to dive into the Nintendo ecosystem. Considering the game itself normally fetches closer to $40, this is one of the lowest prices we’ve seen. Similar to the Switch promotion, Super Mario Maker comes as a digital download.
A wide range of retailers will carry the upcoming Switch and 2DS bundles. As expected, you’ll be able to score both at Amazon, Best Buy and Walmart, but you’ll also find them at Target and GameStop. They’ll be available come November 22nd and limited to each of the retailers’ Black Friday sales.
Given that these are the only notable sales we’re seeing on the Switch, I expect the Mario Kart bundle to be extremely popular. For families looking for the most affordable way to put Nintendo’s hybrid console under the tree, it’s a no-brainer. Nintendo’s been releasing a variety of Switch bundles over the past few months in preparation for the holidays, although the Mario Kart one is the first to actually offer any real savings. So that in its own regard is pretty notable.
Pokémon or Super Smash Bros. fans will want to consider checking out the special edition consoles that tie in with the new games. While you’re forgoing the savings, the new colorway Joy-Con and unique artwork that the consoles sport may be worth the trade off.
REDMOND, Wash.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Still deciding what to buy during this year’s Black Friday? Make sure to add some fun Nintendo items to the shopping list! Starting on Black Friday, Nintendo is offering deals on two awesome systems that would be great gifts for any person in your life – whether they are longtime video game fans or just getting started.
The first is a Nintendo Switch system with the hit Mario Kart 8 Deluxe game as a full game download at a suggested retail price of only $299.99. That’s basically like getting a free game (which is a $60 value) with your purchase of Nintendo Switch! And to make driving in Mario Kart 8 Deluxefeel even more realistic, Nintendo is also offering a set of two white Joy-Con Wheel accessories at a suggested retail price of $14.99. Playing with the Joy-Con Wheel is as simple as placing a Joy-Con controller inside and turning the wheel left and right. And since Nintendo Switch comes with two Joy-Con controllers, you and another player can dive right in and start racing against each other right away.
The second bundle is a yellow-and-red Nintendo 2DS system with the Super Mario Maker for Nintendo 3DS game (a $40 value) pre-installed at a suggested retail price of $79.99. In the Super Mario Maker for Nintendo 3DS game, you get to put on your powered-up creator hat as you design your very own dream 2D Super Mario themed courses to share with friends and family. Using a variety of different items, obstacles and enemies from the Super Mario games, you can use intuitive touch controls and interactive tutorials to play and create a near-infinite amount of courses.
Details and participating retailers for both bundles can be found on the Nintendo Holiday Gift Guide at https://happyholidays.nintendo.com/deals/. The Black Friday deals are also highlighted in a new video starring Luigi, which can be viewed by visiting https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tOJgr4Ic9pM&feature=youtu.be.
“For families still looking to pick up a Nintendo Switch or Nintendo 2DS system, these Black Friday deals offer great values for any holiday budget,” said Doug Bowser, Nintendo of America’s Senior Vice President of Sales and Marketing. “With each boasting libraries of more than 1,000 games and counting, Nintendo Switch and Nintendo 2DS have something for everyone.”
Remember that Nintendo Switch and the Nintendo 3DS family of systems feature parental controls that let adults manage the content their children can access. For more information about other features, visit https://www.nintendo.com/switch/ or https://www.nintendo.com/3ds/.
