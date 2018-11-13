Ahead of the year’s largest shopping event, Nintendo has officially announced its upcoming Switch and 2DS bundles. Each of the promotions will be the most affordable way to bring home the respective consoles this holiday season. Head below for a closer look at how the Nintendo Black Friday bundles stack up, and of course, how to save some coins before the holidays.

Rather than offering discounts across its lineup of titles or accessories, the major first-party savings for Nintendo gear will come in the form of two bundles. Back when Best Buy and Walmart’s Black Friday ads leaked, we got an early look at these bundles. But today’s announcement is the first official look at what each of the two console promotions will offer.

The more notable of Nintendo’s two main Black Friday offers is the Switch with Mario Kart 8 Deluxe. It comes in at $299.99, meaning you’re locking in the title for free, which will be available as a download via the eShop rather than a physical cartridge. While we’ve seen a few promotions throughout the year that undercut Nintendo’s Black Friday deal, it’s still hard to pass up. After all, taking $60 off the regular price is still nothing to sneeze at. It’s sure to encourage many shoppers to take advantage of the savings.

Alongside the Mario Kart console bundle, Nintendo is also offering two Joy-Con Wheel controller add-ons for $15. While they’re neat accessories that offer a more entertaining Mario Kart experience, you’ll be better off bringing them home from Amazon. They’re currently marked down to $13 there, saving you an extra $2 from the upcoming special pricing.

On the more affordable side of console deals, Nintendo is also pairing a new yellow-and-red colorway of 2DS with Super Mario Maker. At $79.99, it’s an appealing way to dive into the Nintendo ecosystem. Considering the game itself normally fetches closer to $40, this is one of the lowest prices we’ve seen. Similar to the Switch promotion, Super Mario Maker comes as a digital download.

A wide range of retailers will carry the upcoming Switch and 2DS bundles. As expected, you’ll be able to score both at Amazon, Best Buy and Walmart, but you’ll also find them at Target and GameStop. They’ll be available come November 22nd and limited to each of the retailers’ Black Friday sales.

Given that these are the only notable sales we’re seeing on the Switch, I expect the Mario Kart bundle to be extremely popular. For families looking for the most affordable way to put Nintendo’s hybrid console under the tree, it’s a no-brainer. Nintendo’s been releasing a variety of Switch bundles over the past few months in preparation for the holidays, although the Mario Kart one is the first to actually offer any real savings. So that in its own regard is pretty notable.

Pokémon or Super Smash Bros. fans will want to consider checking out the special edition consoles that tie in with the new games. While you’re forgoing the savings, the new colorway Joy-Con and unique artwork that the consoles sport may be worth the trade off.