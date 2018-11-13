Believe it or not, Black Friday is a little more than a week away, but the ad leaks are still coming. Walgreens has released its Black Friday ad. Head after the jump for info on store hours, coupons, and notable perks.

Walgreens Black Friday weekend hours

Like last year, Walgreens stores will be open at regular hours on Thanksgiving Day and Black Friday. Meanwhile, offers will be live online from Thanksgiving Day through Saturday, November 24.

Walgreens Balance Reward Member benefits

If you’re not a Walgreens Balance Rewards member, you may as well sign up now — for free — as majority of Walgreens’ Black Friday discounts will require a Balance Rewards card to redeem.

Walgreens Balance Rewards members will be able to score 30% off eligible regular-price items throughout the shopping weekend. This beats last year’s discount of 25% off.

Other Walgreens Balance Reward perks will include 50% off kids’ toys and gifts, 3-for-2 skin care, and buy one, get one FREE frozen foods.

Perhaps the most notable of these member discounts is 50% off the Atari Flashback Console, which is expected to drop to $35. It’ll be one of the more competitive prices for this nostalgic piece of gaming hardware this shopping season.

As we said last year, Walgreens may not be your one-stop-shop for Black Friday bargains, but for everyday items and select gifts, you’ll fare well.

Walgreens Black Friday Ad

