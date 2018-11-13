DJI’s Mavic Air Drone gets $100 discount ahead of Black Friday

- Nov. 13th 2018 12:04 pm ET

Amazon offers the DJI Mavic Air Quadcopter Drone in multiple colors for $699.99 shipped. Also at Home Depot and Best Buy. Today’s deal is good for $100 off the regular price and a match of our previous mention. It’s also a new Amazon all-time low. Mavic Air offers full 4K video support alongside a 32MP sensor. It can capture HDR photos, slow-motion video, and more. Today’s $700 price tag is a nice middle ground between higher-end drones and low-cost offerings that have less features. Learn more in our hands-on review. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

Not ready to drop $700 on a drone? Consider going with the DJI Tello for $80 (Reg. $100). It’s a great beginner quadcopter that won’t break the bank.

DJI Mavic Air features:

  • 32.0MP sphere panoramas – In addition to horizontal, vertical, and 180° panoramas, Mavic Air stitches 25 photos together in just eight seconds to create crystal clear 32.0MP sphere panoramas.
  • Lightweight and compact foldable design – You can take it anywhere with you.
  • Supports 4K video at 30 fps – The 12.0MP camera with Adobe DNG RAW support is ready to shoot. The three-axis gimbal is capable of stabilizing the camera even during high-speed motion for smooth video and sharp photos.
  • Control your drone from up to 6562′ away – The Mavic Air Intelligent Flight lithium battery provides up to 21 minutes of flight time per charge.
