This pair of Klipsch Dolby Atmos Speakers makes a fine addition to your setup at $319 (Reg. $400)

Amazon is currently offering a pair of Klipsch RP-140SA Dolby Atmos Speakers for $318.97 shipped. Also available at B&H. Normally selling for $400, that’s good for a 20% discount and matches the previous Amazon all-time low. For comparison, we saw them for $4 less once before, over the summer. Klipsch’s RP-140SA speakers are headlined by their Dolby Atmos support, but also feature four-inch spun Copper cerametallic woofer, one-inch lineartravel suspension tweeter, and more. Nearly 100 customers have left a 4.6/5 star rating.

Use your savings and pick up some speaker wire to make adding them into your existing setup a cinch. We also spotted the Onkyo’s 7.2-Ch. AirPlay A/V Receiver on sale for $349. Though it lacks Dolby-Atmos support, it is THX certified.

Klipsch Dolby Atmos Speakers features:

Dolby Atmos-Ready

4″ Spun Copper Cerametallic Woofer

1″ Linear Travel Suspension Tweeter

Up to 50W Continuous Power Handling

90×90 Tractrix Horn Design

Add height channels to your Dolby Atmos home theater system with the Klipsch Reference Premiere RP-140SA Speakers in black. Each speaker in this pair can handle up to 50W of continuous power and 100W peak.