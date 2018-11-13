TP-Link’s latest Smart Plug features energy monitoring + a USB port, drops to $15 (Reg. $40)

- Nov. 13th 2018 2:28 pm ET

0

B&H offers the TP-Link HS110V2 Smart Plug with Energy Monitoring and USB Port for $14.95 shipped when clipping the on-page coupon. That takes $25 off the going rate, is the first price drop that we’ve tracked, and a new all-time low. TP-Link’s latest smart plug features the usual roster of functionality like Alexa control, energy monitoring and more alongside an added USB port. So far reviews are pretty light, but other TP-Link smart plugs carry 4+ star ratings from hundreds.

This is one of the best prices we’ve seen on any of TP-Link’s smart plugs, let alone on the company’s latest and greatest. If you’re ready to grow your Kasa smart home, use your savings towards a TP-Link Dimmable LED Light Bulb.

Looking for other ways to expand your smart home? Philips Hue Color Starter Kit has returned to $100 shipped (Reg. $150). The Schlage Z-Wave Connect Camelot Deadbolt is down to $124.50.

TP-Link HS110V2 Smart Plug features:

Control a device in your home from anywhere by plugging it into the HS110V2 Wi-Fi Smart Plug with Energy Monitoring & USB Port from TP-Link. This smart plug enables you to turn on and off a plugged-in device such as lights and home electronics. The HS110V2 connects to your iOS or Android device via Wi-Fi, giving you access to any item plugged into the outlet through the free Kasa app.

Guides

Best Smartphone Accessories

Best Smartphone Accessories

You can find just about anything here to accessorize your smartphone from power banks and cords to keep it charged to Bluetooth speakers that will sync right up. Looking for a new Lightning cable? Here are <a href="https://amzn.to/2P9ruS7">some of the best-selling options</a> over at Amazon.
B&H

B&H
TP-Link

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Nintendo Switch
Philips Hue Go

Philips Hue Go