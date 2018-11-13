TP-Link’s latest Smart Plug features energy monitoring + a USB port, drops to $15 (Reg. $40)

B&H offers the TP-Link HS110V2 Smart Plug with Energy Monitoring and USB Port for $14.95 shipped when clipping the on-page coupon. That takes $25 off the going rate, is the first price drop that we’ve tracked, and a new all-time low. TP-Link’s latest smart plug features the usual roster of functionality like Alexa control, energy monitoring and more alongside an added USB port. So far reviews are pretty light, but other TP-Link smart plugs carry 4+ star ratings from hundreds.

This is one of the best prices we’ve seen on any of TP-Link’s smart plugs, let alone on the company’s latest and greatest. If you’re ready to grow your Kasa smart home, use your savings towards a TP-Link Dimmable LED Light Bulb.

Looking for other ways to expand your smart home? Philips Hue Color Starter Kit has returned to $100 shipped (Reg. $150). The Schlage Z-Wave Connect Camelot Deadbolt is down to $124.50.

TP-Link HS110V2 Smart Plug features: