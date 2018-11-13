Woot is blowing out prev-gen. Apple Watch models from $190 in various configurations, today only

- Nov. 13th 2018 7:51 am ET

From $190
Today only, Woot is offering a selection of Apple Watch Series 2 and 3 models from $189.99. Free shipping is available for Prime members otherwise a $6 delivery fee will apply. You’ll note that these are scratch and dent models, which are expected to show minor wear but have been tested to ensure full working order. The Series 3 Cellular models are available from $250, which is $15 less than our previous refurbished mention. With the holidays just around the corner, this is a great way to outfit your kid with an Apple Watch for less. A 90-day warranty is included with purchase.

Use your savings and pick up an extra Apple Watch band from $5 in our roundup of the best options out there. We have everything from leather bands to sport straps to keep your wrist looking good this holiday season.

Apple Watch Series 3 features:

  • Aluminum Chassis with Ion-X Glass
  • 1.3″ 272 x 340 1000-Nit Display
  • Activity and Heart Rate Monitoring
  • Changeable Faces with Widgets
  • Siri Integration
  • Displays Notifications and Runs Apps
  • Water Resistant to 164′
  • Integrated GPS & 4G LTE Connectivity
  • Bluetooth 4.2, 802.11b/g/n Wi-Fi
  • Apple watchOS 4.0
