The YI Cloud Home Cam costs $36 and features pan/tilt/zoom functionality (25% off)

- Nov. 13th 2018 10:58 am ET

Seeeverything (99% positive all-time feedback) via Amazon offers the YI 1080P Cloud Home Camera for $35.99 shipped when code XNUQ2G79 has been used at checkout. Normally selling for $47, that’s good for a nearly 25% discount and is the second best offer we’ve tracked. For comparison, today’s price is the lowest it has been throughout 2018. Standout features include pan/tilt/zoom functionality, a 1080p sensor and more. Over 210 customers have left a 3.9/5 star rating

Don’t forget that the Arlo Pro 2-Camera System bundle is on sale for $239 ($300 value). Use your savings from today’s sale to pair the YI Cloud Cam with a microSD card for local storage recordings.

YI Cloud Home Cam features:

  •  Capture complete panoramic scenes in bright 1080p High-Definition with practically zero blind spots, and 1080p HD live stream direct to your smartphone. 
  • Support reliable LAN and Wi-Fi connectivity, access your camera with YI Home App on mobile device (iOS or Android) for controlling and viewing at anytime, anywhere. 
  • Receive real-time Activity Alerts whenever motion is detected and sends 10s motion tracking videos and centers the moving object.
  • YI Cloud can avoids the risk of losing important footage from a SD card, it provides the most efficient compression, and ensures all your videos are safe and protected

