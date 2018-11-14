9to5Toys Daily: November 14, 2018

Listen to a recap of the best deals and news from 9to5Toys each day at noon. 9to5Toys Daily is available on iTunes and Apple Podcasts, Google Play or through our dedicated RSS feed.
New episodes of 9to5Toys Daily are recorded every weekday. Subscribe to our podcast in iTunes/Apple Podcast or your favorite podcast player to guarantee new episodes are delivered as soon as they’re available.
Host:
Links:
- Anker’s pre-Black Friday sale is here! Save on batteries, projectors, Mac accessories, more
- Parallels 14 for Mac is 20% off after coupon, from $64: Run Windows apps, copy files, more
- ecobee3 lite hits Black Friday price at $139 shipped + free Echo Dot at select retailers
- 9to5Toys Black Friday 2018 coverage
- Follow us on Twitter!
- Like our Facebook page!
- Download the 9to5Toys app!
- Subscribe to our newsletter!