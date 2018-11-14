Anker’s pre-Black Friday sale is here! Save on batteries, projectors, Mac accessories, more

We’re just over a week away from Thanksgiving and Anker has now launched its annual pre-Black Friday sale at Amazon. This is a great time to get some early holiday shopping done or outfit your new iPad or iPhone with some fresh gear. Our top pick is the Anker 20100mAh Dual-port 4.8A Power Bank for $39.99 when promo code ANKERHW2 is applied during checkout. That’s good for 20% off the regular going rate and the best available. This battery is perfect for charging multiple devices with up to 4.8A of power. Rated 4.5/5 stars.
More deals in the Anker pre-Black Friday sale:
- Nebula Prizm 100 ANSI lm 480p LCD Multimedia Projector: $100 (Reg. $130)
- Anker Bolder P2 LED Rechargeable Flashlight: $13.50 (Reg. $17)
- Qi-Certified Fast 10W Wireless Charging Stand: $18 (Reg. $26)
- with code FASTSTAND
- PowerCore+ Mini, 3350mAh Portable Charger: $14 (Reg. $20)
- with code POWERHW4
- PowerCore II Slim 10000 Portable Charger: $29 (Reg. $36)
- with code ANKERHW6
- SoundBuds Surge Wireless Headphones: $18 (Reg. $24)
- with code SDCORE36
- SmartCharge Spectrum 30W Car Charger: $16 (Reg. $20)
- with code BGREXLF6
- SmartCharge FM Transmitter/Bluetooth Receiver/Car Charger: $13 (Reg. $17)
- with code ROAVEDM2
- Ergonomic USB 2.4G Wireless Vertical Mouse: $12.50 (Reg. $18)
- with code ANKE7809
- Bluetooth Ultra-Slim Keyboard: $14 (Reg. $20)
- with code ANKE7726
- Folio Keyboard Case Bluetooth for iPad: $26 (Reg. $32)
- with code ANKE7718
A frontier in portable charging. PowerCore 20100 offers an unbelievable size to capacity ratio along with best-in-class charging speeds. Thanks to Anker’s advanced charging technology, you’ll wonder why you ever wasted time plugged in to the wall. Anker’s world-renowned PowerIQ and VoltageBoost combine to deliver a high-speed charge to a wide range of devices.