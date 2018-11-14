Today’s Best Game Deals: Assassin’s Creed Odyssey $40, COD Black Ops 4 $44, more

In today’s best game deals, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering Assassin’s Creed Odyssey on PS4 and Xbox One for $39.99 shipped. Regularly $60, this is a new Amazon all-time low and the best price around. Just keep in mind, as you might have noticed in our Best of Black Friday 2018 gaming edition, this will drop to $30 and $35 at Best Buy and elsewhere for the holidays, but there’s no telling what stock will be like.

More game/console deals:

ICYMI: Here’s our Best of Black Friday 2018 gaming roundup and Nintendo’s new Super Mario Party bundle with exclusive new Joy-Con and notable savings.

Down below you’ll find more console game deals and new products. Your daily iOS/Mac app sales are on the way!

Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case

Review: Nintendo Labo turns cardboard into whimsical & educational Switch accessories