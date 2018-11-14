Today’s Best Game Deals: Assassin’s Creed Odyssey $40, COD Black Ops 4 $44, more

In today’s best game deals, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering Assassin’s Creed Odyssey on PS4 and Xbox One for $39.99 shipped. Regularly $60, this is a new Amazon all-time low and the best price around. Just keep in mind, as you might have noticed in our Best of Black Friday 2018 gaming edition, this will drop to $30 and $35 at Best Buy and elsewhere for the holidays, but there’s no telling what stock will be like.
More game/console deals:
- Shadow of the Tomb Raider – Digital Deluxe $35 (Reg. $70) | Amazon
- Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 $44 (Reg. $60) | eBay
- Mega Man 11 $24 (Reg. $30) | Amazon
- Red Dead Redemption 1 + 2 for $63 (Reg. $80) | Newegg
- Red Dead Redemption 2 $47 (Reg. $60) | Rakuten
- Login and use code ALT6 at checkout
- Captain Toad: Treasure Tracker $30 (Reg. $40) | Target
- Fallout 76 $54 + $10 Xbox Gift Card ($70 value) | Newegg
- Using code EMCEEES44 at checkout
- Super Bomberman R $20 (Reg. $30+) | Amazon
- Diablo III Eternal Collection $30 (Reg. $40) | Amazon
- Shadow of The Colossus $20 or $16 w/ GCU (Reg. $60) | Amazon/Best Buy
- Final Fantasy XV Royal Edition $25 (Reg. $40) | Amazon
- Monster Hunter World $30 or $24 w/ GCU (Reg. $50) | Best Buy
Down below you’ll find more console game deals and new products. Your daily iOS/Mac app sales are on the way!
Amazon now offering $10 credit on select Prime member game pre-orders