Netgear’s Orbi 802.11ac Wi-Fi System covers 6,000-sq.ft, drops to $245.50 (Reg. $300)

- Nov. 14th 2018 9:45 am ET

0

Amazon offers the Netgear Orbi Whole Home Mesh 802.11ac Wi-Fi System for $245.68 shipped when applying the on-page coupon. Having just dropped to $286, that’s good for an additional $40 discount. Today’s offer saves you a total of just under 20% and is $4 under the Amazon all-time low. Netgear’s Orbi Wi-Fi System covers up to 6,000-sq.ft in 2.2Gbps network speeds and features tri-band coverage. Over 180 customers have left a 3.9/5 star rating.

To pair with your new Wi-Fi system, consider picking up the TP-Link 16-port Gigabit switch for $55 shipped (Reg. $70). And while you’re at it, use your savings to pick up some Ethernet cable and expand your wired setup.

If going all-in on a mesh Wi-Fi network isn’t ideal for your needs, Netgear’s Nighthawk 802.11ac Router upgrades your Wi-Fi with 3.2Gbps speeds for $180 ($50 off).

Netgear Orbi Wi-Fi System features:

  • Creates a Mesh WiFi network that blankets your home in super fast, seamless WiFi 
  • Unlike tiny routers and extenders, Orbi’s vertical design provides superior speed, WiFi range and minimal interference
  • Eliminates WiFi dead zones and buffering 6,000 square feet of consistent coverage at speeds up to 2.2 Gbps (gigabytes per second)
  • Simple setup with the Orbi app

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon - the best deals on just about anything from Bluetooth speakers and headphones, to kitchen appliances, groceries, pet supplies and literally everything in between
Best Mac Accessories Deals

Best Mac Accessories Deals

This is where you'll find all of the best deals on Mac accessories from top brands. Whether its a thumb drive or MacBook stand, it's here.

Netgear

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Nintendo Switch
Philips Hue Go

Philips Hue Go