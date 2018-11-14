It’s nearly Black Friday and we’ve been covering all of the biggest ad leaks, announcements, and more in our guide. After Amazon, Best Buy, Target and others revealed their plans for Thanksgiving week, we’re now starting to hear from other manufacturers and retailers. This includes Sonos, who is planning a number of notable discounts next week. Starting on Thanksgiving Day (November 22nd) through Cyber Monday (November 26th), Sonos will be marking down some of its most popular products. Head below for a quick look at what Sonos Black Friday deals are on the way.

Sonos Black Friday deals include Sonos One, Beam, more

Sonos discounts do not come around very often. In fact, we can go months on end without seeing any type of sale. That said, you can always count on Sonos Black Friday deals each year. Aside from seeing price drops at the official Sonos storefront, you can look for these offers to be available at Amazon and Best Buy.

Sonos is a favorite around here at 9to5. It’s long been one of the best ways to outfit your home with multi-room audio and the recently added AirPlay 2 features make it even more intriguing for Apple users. I’ve been using a mix of Sonos Play:1 and 3 speakers plus a Playbar for some time and I highly recommend giving it a look this Black Friday.

Sonos Black Friday deals:

Both the Sonos One and Sonos Beam are compatible with AirPlay 2. If you have an existing Sonos setup, consider adding one of these two speakers to bring Apple’s wireless music feature to your entire home.

Sonos Sub is a great way to add a little extra boom to your setup. I’ve been pairing one with Playbar for a while, and it certainly delivers the bass on movies and sports. It’s rarely discounted, which makes next week’s deal all the more worthwhile if you’ve been eyeing this product.

