Bring a new style to your Apple Watch w/ this $5 leather band via Amazon

Kades-US (99% positive feedback) via Amazon offers its 42/44mm Brown Leather Apple Watch Band for $4.99 shipped when promo code KADES040 is applied during checkout. That’s good for 50% off the regular going rate and $1.50 less than the previous all-time low. This leather Apple Watch band delivers extra style to your wrist for a fraction of the cost of Apple’s official options. Rated 4.2/5 stars. Looking for a different style? Check out our roundup with options from $5 across a wide range of designs.

If you’re anything like me, there’s plenty of devices to charge on the nightstand these days. Don’t miss our deal on this 3-in-1 dock that can charge your iPhone, Apple Watch and more for $17.

Kades Apple Watch features: