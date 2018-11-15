Bring a new style to your Apple Watch w/ this $5 leather band via Amazon

- Nov. 15th 2018 7:55 am ET

0

Kades-US (99% positive feedback) via Amazon offers its 42/44mm Brown Leather Apple Watch Band for $4.99 shipped when promo code KADES040 is applied during checkout. That’s good for 50% off the regular going rate and $1.50 less than the previous all-time low. This leather Apple Watch band delivers extra style to your wrist for a fraction of the cost of Apple’s official options. Rated 4.2/5 stars. Looking for a different style? Check out our roundup with options from $5 across a wide range of designs.

If you’re anything like me, there’s plenty of devices to charge on the nightstand these days. Don’t miss our deal on this 3-in-1 dock that can charge your iPhone, Apple Watch and more for $17.

Kades Apple Watch features:

  • Genuine leather: Handcrafted from genuine cowhide, every piece of leather has its unique texture. It adds a retro look to your Apple Watch.
  • Improved connectors: We use longer screws fixing in the connector. The connectors at both ends lock securely onto the Apple Watch interface.
  • Solid clasp: The classic pin-buckle closure is made of 316L stainless steel, solid and durable. The 2 tight loops hold the excess band in place neatly.
  • Band size: Fits 150-215 mm (5.9-8.5 inches) wrists. 12 holes for adjustment. If you are not sure about your wrist size, please measure before purchasing.

