Keep your Apple Watch, iPhone, and more charged with this $17 dock (Reg. $30)

Oittm Official (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon offers its Apple Watch Charging Dock with three 2.4A USB ports for $16.81 shipped when you use code IVWBW2LD at checkout. Normally closer to $30, this is one of the best prices that we’ve tracked historically and the lowest available. A dock like this is perfect for keeping your Apple Watch charged on your desk, and the three built-in 2.4A USB ports will keep your iPhone and other devices charged. Rated 4.3/5 stars from hundreds.
Nomad Base Station
A great addition here would be Anker’s 12-inch MFi-certified Lightning Cable for $9 shipped. This gives you enough room to use it on your desk without a ton of leftover cable.
Oittm Apple Watch Charging Dock features:
- 3-in-1 replaceable bracket for Apple Watch, iPhone, and FitBit Blaze
- One inside USB port for the Apple Watch and three outside USB ports for other devices,
- The inside space not only holds the apple watch charging cord but also can store other little gadgets like USB adapters
- Made of premium Aluminum
- Power IQ and Voltage Boost combine to charge up to 5V/2.4A Max per port for a total of 6 Amps
- The stylish flat deck design allows the nightstand mode for your Apple Watch while charging with the Oittm Stand