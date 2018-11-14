Keep your Apple Watch, iPhone, and more charged with this $17 dock (Reg. $30)

- Nov. 14th 2018 1:56 pm ET

Oittm Official (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon offers its Apple Watch Charging Dock with three 2.4A USB ports for $16.81 shipped when you use code IVWBW2LD at checkout. Normally closer to $30, this is one of the best prices that we’ve tracked historically and the lowest available. A dock like this is perfect for keeping your Apple Watch charged on your desk, and the three built-in 2.4A USB ports will keep your iPhone and other devices charged. Rated 4.3/5 stars from hundreds.

Nomad Base Station

A great addition here would be Anker’s 12-inch MFi-certified Lightning Cable for $9 shipped. This gives you enough room to use it on your desk without a ton of leftover cable.

Oittm Apple Watch Charging Dock features:

  • 3-in-1 replaceable bracket for Apple Watch, iPhone, and FitBit Blaze
  • One inside USB port for the Apple Watch and three outside USB ports for other devices,
  • The inside space not only holds the apple watch charging cord but also can store other little gadgets like USB adapters
  • Made of premium Aluminum
  • Power IQ and Voltage Boost combine to charge up to 5V/2.4A Max per port for a total of 6 Amps
  • The stylish flat deck design allows the nightstand mode for your Apple Watch while charging with the Oittm Stand

