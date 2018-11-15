The first gen. Echo Show is on sale for $90, which is one of the best prices we’ve seen

World Wide Stereo offers the first generation Echo Show in white for $89.99 shipped. For comparison, it originally sold for $230 and has more recently been listed for around $150. Today’s deal is $10 less than the current Best Buy promotion and beats the historic Amazon all-time low by $40. The original Echo Show sports a 7-inch touchscreen display, access to Amazon Alexa , and can even control your smart home via voice. Pick up this Echo device if you’re looking to take your Alexa setup to the next level. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

Now if you have your eye on the latest Echo devices, remember that steep discounts are just around the corner at Amazon. Today’s unveiling of the Seven Days of Black Friday revealed significant price drops across the entire lineup.

Echo Show features: