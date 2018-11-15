The first gen. Echo Show is on sale for $90, which is one of the best prices we’ve seen

World Wide Stereo offers the first generation Echo Show in white for $89.99 shipped. For comparison, it originally sold for $230 and has more recently been listed for around $150. Today’s deal is $10 less than the current Best Buy promotion and beats the historic Amazon all-time low by $40. The original Echo Show sports a 7-inch touchscreen display, access to Amazon Alexa , and can even control your smart home via voice. Pick up this Echo device if you’re looking to take your Alexa setup to the next level. Rated 4.2/5 stars.
Now if you have your eye on the latest Echo devices, remember that steep discounts are just around the corner at Amazon. Today’s unveiling of the Seven Days of Black Friday revealed significant price drops across the entire lineup.
Echo Show features:
- Echo Show brings you everything you love about Alexa, and now she can show you things. Watch video flash briefings, Amazon Video content, see music lyrics, security cameras, photos, weather forecasts, to-do and shopping lists, browse and listen to Audible audiobooks, and more. All hands-free—just ask.
- Call almost anyone hands-free, or make video calls to family and friends with an Echo Spot, Echo Show, or the Alexa App. Instantly connect to other Echo devices around your home.
- See lyrics on-screen with Amazon Music. Just ask to play a song, artist or genre, and stream over Wi-Fi. Also, stream music on Pandora, Spotify, TuneIn, iHeartRadio, and more.