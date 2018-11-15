Jabra’s $100 Elite 65e Bluetooth Earbuds have a dedicated Alexa & Siri button (50% off)

Amazon offers the Jabra Elite 65e Alexa-Enabled Bluetooth Earbuds for $99.99 shipped. Also available at Best Buy. Normally selling for $200, that’s good for a 50% discount, beats our October mention by $40, and is a new Amazon all-time low. These earbuds feature noise cancellation, up to 13 hours of battery life, and more. A dedicated button also allows you to quickly summon your favorite digital assistant. Rated 3.9/5 stars.

If you don’t need the built-in voice assistant support and can live without the 13-hour battery life, Anker’s $24 SoundCore Earbuds are a great budget-conscious alternative. You’ll need to clip the on-page coupon to lock in the savings.

Jabra Elite 65e Earbuds features: