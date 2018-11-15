Let the KitchenAid 9-Cup Food Processor do the work this holiday, now $80 (Reg. $120+)

Nov. 15th 2018

Amazon is offering the KitchenAid 9-Cup Food Processor with Exact Slice System in Silver or White for $79.99 shipped. Regularly up to $120 or more, this is a new Amazon low on the silver model and within a couple of bucks for the all-time low on the white variant. The next best price is Home Depot at $110. This model features a 3-in-1 wide mouth feed tube, 9-cup work bowl, 3-cup work bowl, adjustable slicing disc, reversible shredding disc, and multipurpose blade. Rated 4+ stars. More details below.

If a full-on food processor is overkill for you, KitchenAid’s 3.5 Cup Food Chopper is around $49. But you should also check out the Black+Decker 8-Cup Food Processor for $50 less than today’s deal. About 70% of Amazon reviewers have left a 4+ star rating.

In the rest of today’s best deals for around the house, Amazon has holiday essentials from $6, Ninja’s Coffee Bar Auto-iQ Brewer is down to $79 (save $50) and you can get this adorable Delta Organizer + Table & Chairs set at $45.50 (Reg. $110+). Meanwhile, if you want to make your kitchen smarter, read our review for the AmazonBasics Microwave with Alexa first.

KitchenAid 9-Cup Food Processor:

  • 3-in-1 Wide Mouth Feed Tube adjusts to three different widths for processing different size foods and whole foods, such as tomatoes, with minimal prep.
  • High, Low & Pulse speed options allow you to precisely and properly handle soft or hard ingredients with the touch of a button.
  • The UltraTight Seal Features a specially designed locking system with leak-resistant ring that allows you to fill the work bowl to capacity with ingredients without worrying about making a mess.
