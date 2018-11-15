Lock in these LEGO deals ahead of Black Friday: MINI Cooper $81, Joker Manor $230, more from $7

Amazon offers the LEGO Creator Expert MINI Cooper 10242 for $80.99 shipped. This 1077-piece set would normally set you back $100, but today’s discount drops the price to a new all-time low. At over 9-inches long, this build stacks up to an authentic replica of the MINI Cooper Mk VII. It comes with a full interior, a removable top and more. Be sure to head below for more LEGO deals.

By the way, Walmart is also offering $10 off orders over $35 for new account signups with code ELLEN10, allowing you to save even more on several of the following sets.

We also spotted the LEGO Batman Movie The Joker Manor for $229.99 shipped at Walmart. That’s good for a $40 discount from the going rate and having just come out last year, this is one of the first price drop we’ve tracked. Not to mention it’s also a new all-time low. Learn more about how this 3,444-piece set stacks up in our announcement coverage.

Don’t forget that these massive LEGO kits at new all-time lows: Big Ben $200, Ghostbusters Firehouse $290, more.

Other notable LEGO deals:

LEGO Creator Expert MINI Cooper features:

Take the iconic MINI Cooper for a drive! This beautifully crafted LEGO brick replica of the classic MINI Cooper Mk VII is full of authentic details, from the classic green and white color scheme with white wing mirrors and racing stripes, to the opening doors, hood and trunk, sporty fog lights, detailed engine and separate spare tire compartment. You can even remove the roof to access a tan colored interior with patterned seats, veneer-style dashboard, turning steering wheel, and moving gearshift and handbrake. And of course, no MINI Cooper would be complete without a picnic basket and blanket, the perfect accessories for a fun day in the countryside!