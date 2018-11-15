Store all your logins safely with Sticky Password Premium for $40 (Orig. $150)

The most secure passwords are also the hardest to recall. But with Sticky Password Premium, you only need to remember one master password. This award-winning service stores all your passwords securely and lets you auto-login in seconds. You can get lifetime service now for $39.99 (Orig. $149.99) at 9to5Toys Specials.

Because strong passwords are difficult to memorize, cybersecurity experts recommend that everyone uses a password manager. Sticky Password is one of the best, with biometric security and full privacy controls.

Whenever you log in to a new site, Sticky Password offers to store your details. When you next visit that site, the app handles login for you. This works across all your devices, because Sticky Password uses cloud syncing.

You can also choose to sync your passwords via Wi-Fi, or not sync them at all. Sticky Password uses AES-256 encryption to keep your data secure, and the mobile apps support fingerprint authentication.

Along with your passwords, Sticky Password can store and auto-fill your billing details for quicker online shopping.

Order now for $39.99 to get lifetime service of Sticky Password Premium.