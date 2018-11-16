Amazon’s Gold Box includes knife sets from $23 shipped, today only

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, EmojoyUS (100% positive feedback) via Amazon offers various knife block sets for 30% off. Leading the way is the 6-piece kit for $23.08 shipped. That’s down from its regular $30+ price tag and a new Amazon all-time low. This bundle includes six knives, a wood storage block, and stainless steel design. There’s everything needed here to jumpstart your kitchen. Rated 4.9/5 stars. Check out the entire sale here for more styles.

Emojoy Kitchen Knife set:

  • ALL-IN-ONE COMPLETE SET – 5 Professional Knives set includes 8”Chef Knife, 8”Slicing Knife, 8”Bread Knife, 5”Utility Knife, 3.5”Paring Knife. A specialized set of kitchen knives for all your chopping needs. A true cutlery organizer!
  • PROFESSIONAL QUALITY AT ITS BEST – Made from Superior high-Carbon stainless steel blades for precision and accuracy. Strong, durable bolster for perfect stability and control. Sharp, sturdy & practical. No rust, stains or pitting here!
  • A MULTI-PURPOSE KITCHEN DÉCOR MUST- Ergonomically designed. Beautiful Pakkawood handles design to maximize durability and stress tolerance. Traditional Polymer handles are industrial strength. A perfect mix of design & practicality!
