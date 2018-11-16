Echo and Fire tablet discounts abound to start the Amazon Seven Days of Black Friday event

Amazon has officially kicked off its Seven Days of Black Friday event this morning with a host of deals on Fire tablets, Echo speakers, and more. Free shipping is available across the board on these offers. Leading the way is Amazon’s Fire Tablets, including the new HD 10 which is marked down to $100 (Reg. $150). This full-featured tablet delivers a 10-inch HD display, access to Amazon’s library of content, and much more. You can pick up the Kids version, which ships with an extra warranty, special casing, and other features for $150 (Reg. $200). Amazon’s HD 7 and 8 Kids Tablets are also on sale for $70 and $90, respectively. That’s good for around 30% off the regular going rate. The entire Fire lineup has solid ratings across the board.

Jumping over to Echo devices, you can currently grab three Echo Dots for $69.97. Simply add three to your cart and see the total fall from $150. There’s also the certified refurbished second generation Echo for $59.99 (Reg. $80). Ships with a one-year warranty.

There’s also two Echo Shows on sale for $340 ($460 value) and two Echo Spots discounted to $160 ($260 value). Add two to your cart to lock-in these savings. Amazon’s Echo line is consistently rated 4+ stars.

