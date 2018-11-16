Load up on gift cards before Black Friday at up to 20% off: iTunes, Staples, Lowe’s, more

We are back again today with some nice gift card deals to finish off the week. With all of the biggest deals of the year about to drop over the next week, these gift cards can come in handy for scoring even lower prices over the Thanksgiving holiday. We have up to 20% off gift cards from iTunes, Staples, Lowe’s, Kansas City Steaks, Southwest Airlines, and more down below. The iTunes cards are only for Costco members (currently on sale with additional gift card savings) but everything ships via the official PayPal eBay store and trusted dealer SVM giftcards. Costco and PayPal offer free digital delivery and SVM deals will show up at your front door for free. Head below for all the deals.

We have already got our hands on the Lowe’s and Staples Black Friday ads, so you’ll be able to plan your purchases accordingly here. Considering both of those gift cards below get delivered digitally within 24 hours, you might be able to leverage the additional savings on your upcoming Lowe’s and Staples holiday purchases. But that goes for just about everything down below including the iTunes cards which will certainly come in handy as the App Store holiday sales kick-off.

Today’s Top Gift Card Deals:

Staples Gift Cards: