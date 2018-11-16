LEGO Star Wars Porg returns to Amazon low at $56 shipped (20% off), more kits from $12

Amazon offers the LEGO Star Wars Porg 75230 for $55.99 shipped. Also available at Walmart. That’s good for a 20% discount from the going rate and matches our previous mention for the all-time low. We recently took a hands-on look at LEGO’s latest and called it “a well-crafted kit and about as true to its inspiration as you could ask for.” Head below for more discounts.

Don’t forget that we’ve already spotted a few other LEGO deals like the MINI Cooper $81, Joker Manor $230, more from $7. And if you’re in the market for a massive new set, score the LEGO Big Ben for $200 or Ghostbusters Firehouse at $290.

Other notable LEGO deals include:

LEGO Porg features: