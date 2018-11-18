Fitbit deals arrive ahead of schedule at Amazon from $60 on Alta, Ace and Ionic

A handful of early Fitbit Black Friday deals are now live at Amazon. Leading the way is the Fitbit Ace Activity Tracker for Kids in two colors at $59.95 shipped. Regularly $100, today’s deal is 40% off and a new Amazon all-time low by $20. If you’re not ready to spend big on an Apple Watch this holiday season, consider going with a Fitbit Ace for your kid. It offers step and activity tracking, and has a showerproof design so you can worry less about it being broken. Battery life is designed to last up to five days. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

The popular Fitbit Alta is also marked down at Amazon to $59.95 (Reg. $90+), however it’s currently limited in colors. We’re expect additional inventory to pop-up in the coming days at various retailers. You can also grab the Fitbit Ionic for $199.99 (Reg. $250) as part of these early Black Friday sales.

Fitbit Ace features: