Fitbit deals arrive ahead of schedule at Amazon from $60 on Alta, Ace and Ionic

A handful of early Fitbit Black Friday deals are now live at Amazon. Leading the way is the Fitbit Ace Activity Tracker for Kids in two colors at $59.95 shipped. Regularly $100, today’s deal is 40% off and a new Amazon all-time low by $20. If you’re not ready to spend big on an Apple Watch this holiday season, consider going with a Fitbit Ace for your kid. It offers step and activity tracking, and has a showerproof design so you can worry less about it being broken. Battery life is designed to last up to five days. Rated 4.5/5 stars.
The popular Fitbit Alta is also marked down at Amazon to $59.95 (Reg. $90+), however it’s currently limited in colors. We’re expect additional inventory to pop-up in the coming days at various retailers. You can also grab the Fitbit Ionic for $199.99 (Reg. $250) as part of these early Black Friday sales.
Fitbit Ace features:
- Tracks steps, active minutes and sleep and shows stats on a bright, tap display
- Rewards kids for hitting goals with celebratory messages and achievement badges. Kids can challenge others to step competitions plus send each other messages or cheers
- A showerproof tracker that survives splashes and spills with a secure, adjustable wristband for growing kids (one size) and Fits a wrist between 5.0 and 6.1 inches (125 mm – 155 mm) in circumference
- Syncs stats wirelessly and automatically to iOS & Android devices and has a battery life up to 5 days (varies with use and other factors)