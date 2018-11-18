Looking for an Apple Watch this week? B&H has deals on Series 3 LTE models from $279

There’s plenty of Apple Watch discounts on the way for Black Friday. In fact, the Series 3 GPS version is slated to fall below $200 for the first time at various retailers, making it one of our most-anticipated deals of Thanksgiving Week. However, those offers are expected to center around the GPS models, leaving the Cellular version largely in the dark as we march towards Black Friday. Leave it to B&H to come through today with a wide range of markdowns on the LTE-equipped Series 3 configuration. Our early Black Friday leaks point to limited discounts here and with potential tax benefits, this sale is worth checking out.

You can grab the 38mm LTE model in Nike or Sport stylings from $279, which is good for around $100 off the regular going rate at this point. The larger 42mm is available from $309 with various bands attached. That’s looking like $75 or more discounted from other retailers. Apple Watch Series 3 features a Retina display, waterproof casing and more. B&H only charges tax in limited states, so you can save even further at checkout (although your bill is due come April). Check out the entire selection of today’s deals right here and don’t forget to swing by our roundup of the best Apple Watch bands to complete your new wearable.

Apple Watch Series 3 features:

  • Aluminum Chassis with Ion-X Glass
  • Activity and Heart Rate Monitoring
  • Changeable Faces with Widgets
  • Nike+ and Siri Integration
  • Displays Notifications and Runs Apps
  • Water-Resistant to 164′
  • Integrated GPS & 4G LTE Connectivity
  • Bluetooth 4.2, 802.11b/g/n Wi-Fi
  • Apple watchOS 4.0

