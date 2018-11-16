Black Friday is officially just one week away. As of now, we already know most of what to expect during the next seven days. But sifting through each of the different retailers’ promotions in search of the most noteworthy deals can seem like madness. Fret not, as we’ve rounded up the best Black Friday Google deals.

Whether you’re looking to upgrade your smartphone, invest in smart home tech, or grab some new accessories, we have your back. Head below to catch all of the details on what you can expect on Black Friday when it comes to Google-friendly products.

Pixel 3:

One of this year’s hottest gifts will definitely be the newly-released Google Pixel 3. Having just debuted back in October, this year’s Black Friday festivities will let you bring home the device alongside some notable savings. Both the regular Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL models will be receiving discounts from a few different retailers.

Google has already kicked off an early Black Friday sale of its own, offering a buy one get one 50% off promotion. Prices start at $799. So depending on the configuration you choose, you’re looking at anywhere from $350 to $450 in savings. That’s the lowest price we’ve seen so far and will be the discount to beat this holiday season. Aside from savings, one of the benefits from purchasing right from Google is that you can score an unlocked phone.

Those not in the market to pick up two new smartphones will want to turn their attention to Best Buy. The retailer will be shaving a nice $200 off Google Pixel 3 when activated with a Verizon plan. That matches many of the pre-order promotions we saw back when the phone launched.

Both AT&T and Verizon have had notable discounts on the latest smartphones in past years. Though with no official details for 2018 in sight, you’ll want to keep your eyes locked on Google and Best Buy for guaranteed savings for the Pixel 3.

Google Home:

Another one of the this year’s must-have devices will be the new Google Home Hub. It launched simultaneously with the Pixel 3 in October with a $149 price tag. This Black Friday, we’ll see it discounted to $99 at pretty much all of the big name retailers. That includes Best Buy and Walmart, as well as direct from Google. That matches the lowest price we’ve seen and is likely to be the best deal we’ll track this holiday season.

Of course, all of the other Google Home devices will be receiving notable discounts, as well. The original Home speaker will sell for $79 at retailers like Dell and Target. Best Buy will also have it for $1 more. Those looking to enter the Assistant ecosystem at the lowest price point can snag the Home Mini at nearly 50% off. Both Best Buy, Walmart and Google will have it on sale for $25.

Chromecast:

Black Friday 2018 will also have plenty of opportunities to bring home the latest third generation Chromecast. Best Buy will have it on sale for $25, a discount that you’ll also find at Staples, Target and Google. On the 4K front, the Chromecast Ultra will be getting $19 slashed off its usual price tag. Google, Best Buy, Target and Staples will all have it for $50.

Google is also running a few different Chromecast-centered deals. The Chromecast Audio will be receiving a $20 price drop to $15. And those looking to save even more can bundle a Home Mini and Chromecast for $50. That’ll save you an extra $4 from purchasing both separately at their sale prices.

Nest:

Nest’s line of smart home devices, which happen to pair perfectly with the Home ecosystem, will be on sale as well. Most notably, we’ll be seeing the 3rd Generation Learning Thermostat as well as the Hello Video Doorbell on sale for $179 each at Lowe’s. The Nest Indoor Cam will drop to $129 just about everywhere, including Best Buy, Walmart and Target.

Accessories and more:

The upcoming shopping event will also be full of different accessories to pair with your Google hardware. Pixelbuds will be discounted to $109. Aside from a few one-day only sales, is one of the best discounts we’ve seen. There will also be plenty of other Google-friendly devices discounted and you’ll find our top picks below:

