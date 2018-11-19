Amazon offers up to 35% off select DEWALT tools in early Black Friday sale, with prices from $69

Today only, as part of its Black Friday Deals Week, Amazon is offering up to 35% off DEWALT tools. The deals start from $69. Everything carries free shipping and a 4+ star rating. One standout from the bunch is the DEWALT Heavy Duty Heat Gun with LCD Display (D26960K) for $79. That’s at least $40 under the going rate at other retailers, a new Amazon all-time low, and the best price we can find. This model features an LCD display, adjustable temperature (50-degree increments), overlaid protection, cord protector, and more. Rated 4+ stars from over 250 Amazon customers. Head below for more details and over to this morning’s DEWALT sale for more options.
Speaking of tools, you can browse the Home Depot Black Friday ad right here. We also have DEWALT’s 142-pc. Mechanics Tool Set for $69 shipped (Reg. $100). But if you’re looking for something in the tool category that might work as a stocking stuffer as well, we have loads of best-selling pocket knives starting at $6 from Gerber and Kershaw right now.
DEWALT Heavy Duty Heat Gun with LCD Display:
- LCD Display allows user to adjust temperature within 50-Degree increments
- Built-in overload protection shuts the heating element down and prevents burn up
- Built-in hang ring adds a convenient storage feature
- Cord Protector keeps the cord from tearing away from the housing
- Built-in innovative kickstand support provides greater stability and prevents tip over