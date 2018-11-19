Amazon 1-day Pelican sale from $13: tumblers and coolers in multiple sizes/colors

Today only, as part of its Black Friday Deals Week, Amazon is offering some amazing prices on Pelican gear at 30% off. Starting from under $13, everything in the sale ships free and carries a 4+ star rating. We are seeing Amazon all-time lows on the tumblers, coolers, and more right now with multiple color options for each. Head below for all of our top picks from the sale and over to our Black Friday Guide for even more early Thanksgiving deals.
Top Picks from the Sale:
- Pelican 32-oz. Tumbler w/ Slide Lid from $13 (Reg. $25)
- Pelican 32-oz. Bottle $21 (Reg. $30)
- Pelican Elite 20-qt. Cooler $105 (Reg. $150)
- Pelican Elite 30-qt.Cooler $157.50 (Reg. $225)
- And much more…
Pelican Elite 20-qt. Cooler:
- VOLUME: True 20 quart internal volume (holds 15 cans or 3 wine bottles)
- EXTREME ICE RETENTION: 2 inches of polyurethane insulation with a 360 degree freezer-grade gasket delivers extreme ice retention
- FEATURES: Overmolded carry handle, 3 inch locking latches, reinforced lockable hasp, stainless steel bottle opener, anti-shear hinge system, molded-in tie-down slots
- FEATURES: 4 self draining cup holders, non-skid rubber feet
- MADE IN USA: Includes Pelican’s legendary lifetime guarantee – “you break it, we replace it. Forever!”