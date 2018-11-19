Anker iPhone X/R/S and 8/7/Plus cases + screen protectors from $4 shipped

- Nov. 19th 2018 3:46 pm ET

0

After launching its Black Friday week sale this morning, Anker is back now with a roundup of iPhone X/8/7/Plus cases and X/S/R cases from $3.99 shipped. Simply apply promo code CASE9999 at checkout to lock-in your savings. Rated 4+ stars across the board. Free shipping is available for all. Head below for all of today’s deals.

iPhone X cases

iPhone 8/7 cases

iPhone 8/7 Plus cases

Screen Protectors

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon - the best deals on just about anything from Bluetooth speakers and headphones, to kitchen appliances, groceries, pet supplies and literally everything in between
Best Smartphone Accessories

Best Smartphone Accessories

You can find just about anything here to accessorize your smartphone from power banks and cords to keep it charged to Bluetooth speakers that will sync right up. Looking for a new Lightning cable? Here are <a href="https://amzn.to/2P9ruS7">some of the best-selling options</a> over at Amazon.
Anker

About the Author

Trevor Daugherty's favorite gear

Grado SR80e Headphones

Grado SR80e Headphones
Schiit Vali Subminiature Hybrid Headphone Amp

Schiit Vali Subminiature Hybrid Headphone Amp