Anker Black Friday week sale discounts speakers, Qi chargers, USB hubs, more

- Nov. 19th 2018 10:20 am ET

Anker’s Black Friday week sale at Amazon has launched this morning with deals on speakers, charging gear and much more. Free shipping is available on the entire lot. Our top picks is the Motion Q Portable Bluetooth Speaker for $35.97. That’s down from the usual $45+ price tag and a match of the previous Amazon all-time low. This model is IPX7 rated with waterproofing; it includes a 16W 360-degree speaker and 10 hours of playback on a full charge. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

Other notable Anker deals include:

Two full-range drivers located at the front and back are paired with two passive radiators on both sides to produce full-bodied 360° sound. Revel in your music, wherever you’re standing. Motion Q’s internal components are fully protected by an IPX7 waterproof casing. This waterproof barrier can withstand full immersion in up to 1 meter of water for 30 minutes. Motion Q goes with the flow—pick it up, hang from your wrist, or hook it on your bag or bike. The durable build and practical wrist strap let you take your music anywhere for instant atmosphere.

