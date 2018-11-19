iTunes $100 gift card for $85 with email delivery: save on apps, subscriptions, more

The official PayPal storefront over at eBay is offering a $100 iTunes Gift Card for $85 with email delivery. That’s good for 15% off your next app or movie purchase. You can also use these gift cards to grab discounted Apple music subscriptions, along with other streaming services. Head over to our daily app and games roundup to score even better deals. Full terms and conditions below.
Terms and Conditions:
Valid only on purchases made in the U.S. from the Apple Media Services. Use requires an Apple ID & prior acceptance of license & usage terms. Not redeemable for cash, for resale for shipments outside the U.S. & no refunds or exchanges (except as required by law). Data collection and use subject to Apple’s Privacy Policy; see apple.com/privacy. Neither Apple nor Issuer is responsible for any loss or damage resulting from lost or stolen cards or for use without permission. Void where prohibited. Terms apply; see apple.com/us/go/legal/gc. App Store & iTunes gift cards are issued and managed by Apple Value Services (“Issuer”). © 2018 Apple Inc. All rights reserved.