Get fresh espresso at home while this Breville Infuser Machine is up to $140 off (Reg. $500)

ASavings via eBay Daily Deals is offering the stainless steel Breville BES840XL The Infuser Espresso Machine for $359.95 shipped. Originally $500, it still fetches as much from Best Buy and it’s on sale at Amazon for $399. While it’s not the all-time low, the only time we have seen it go for less is in rare eBay sitewide sales. This model features a 1600W thermocoil heating system and single or double shot control, Also included are single/dual wall filter baskets, a coffee scoop, stainless steel jug, cleaning disc, cleaning tool, and water filter. Rated 4+ stars from 540 Amazon customers.

If ahigh-end automatic espresso machine is overkill for you, we still have Ninja’s Coffee Bar Auto-iQ Brewer at $50 off. But speaking of deals on items for around the house, our Home Goods Guide is filled with them right now. You certainly won’t want to miss the the Herman Miller Holiday Sale and the Anova Nano/Wi-Fi Sous Vide Cookers are already available at Black Friday pricing.

Breville BES840XL The Infuser Espresso Machine: