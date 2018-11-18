Anova Nano & Wi-Fi Sous Vide Cookers already on sale from $75 shipped (Reg. $130+)

We are now seeing the Black Friday pricing on Anova Sous Vide cookers we have been tracking over the last month. First up, the Anova Culinary Nano Sous Vide Precision Cooker for $74.99 shipped. Matched in Target’s early deals. That’s $25 off the regular $100 price tag, a match of the best (upcoming) Black Friday deals we have seen so far and the lowest we can find. While this model is great for smaller setups with a new, quieter operation, we are also seeing holiday pricing on the larger Wi-Fi model as well. Everything carries solid 4+ star ratings here from thousands. Head below for more deals and details.
Next up, Amazon also has the Anova Culinary Sous Vide Precision Cooker WI-FI + Bluetooth (900W) for $99 shipped. Also matched at Target. That’s $100 off the original listing, about $30 below the going rate and again, matching the best Black Friday advertisements.
Anova Nano Sous Vide Precision Cooker:
- NEW NANO PRECISION COOKER – Launched June 2018 with updated technology based on 10+ years of building the most popular sous vide devices on the market. The Nano is a smaller, quieter, connected lab-grade sous vide precision cooker. Perfect if you’re new to sous vide or looking for an additional cooker to add to your arsenal. Temperature range: 32 degree Fahrenheit – 197 degree Fahrenheit
- COOK LIKE A PRO – The Anova Precision Cooker Nano allows anyone to cook a restaurant-quality meal at home. Our sous vide Circulator is the perfect kitchen appliance for hands-off cooking of vegetables, meat and much more with consistent control and precision. We’re so confident in our product Anova backs it with a 2-year warranty