This morning we’re getting our first glimpse at what eBay has planned for Black Friday and Cyber Monday. Today the online auction house is kicking off “Cyber Week” with more than 100,000 deals across just about every category. All of the major brands are represented here, including Apple, Google Xbox, Nintendo and more. Head below for all of the details from eBay Cyber Week.

Starting today, eBay will be offering a rotating cast of daily deals on its Cyber Week landing page. New offers will start every hour between 3am and 6PM PST. eBay is officially breaking the week down into the following segments: Early Black Friday (Nov. 19-20), Mobile Wednesday (Nov. 21), Thanksgiving (Nov. 22) and Cyber Weekend (Nov. 23-25). Most of which is your standard fare although Mobile Wednesday deals will be limited to eBay’s iOS and Android apps.

Notable early Black Friday deals include (Monday, Nov. 19 – Tuesday, Nov. 20):

Xbox One X 1TB Console – NBA 2K19 Bundle + Assassin’s Creed Odyssey: $420 (Reg. $600)

(Reg. $600) Xbox One X 1TB NBA 2K19 Console Bundle: $400 (Reg. $550+)

(Reg. $550+) Super Mario Party Nintendo Switch Video Game: $48 (Reg. $60)

Bose On-Ear Wireless Headphones: $90 (Reg. $150+)

Mobile Wednesday deals include (Wednesday, Nov. 21):

30% off Dell laptops

Dell laptops 20% off adidas clothing and shoes

Additional deals on eBay.com

2018 13-inch MacBook Air 256GB: $1,290 (Reg. $1,399)

(Reg. $1,399) Sphero R2-D2 App-enabled Droid: $30 (Reg. $50+)

(Reg. $50+) JBL Xtreme Bluetooth Speaker: $130 (Reg. $180)

Thanksgiving (Thursday, Nov. 22) deals include:

Arlo Security System 3 Wire-Free HD Cameras: $220 (Reg. $300+)

(Reg. $300+) Dyson V7 Animal + HEPA vacuum: $170 (Reg. $250)

(Reg. $250) Nest Indoor Camera: $129 (Reg. $175)

(Reg. $175) Nest Gen 3 Smart Thermostat: $179 (Reg. $249)

Black Friday (Friday, Nov. 23) deals include:

Google Home Hub with Google Assistant: $99 (Reg. $120)

(Reg. $120) 2018 Apple MacBook Air 128GB: $1,100 (Reg. $1,199)

(Reg. $1,199) L.O.L. Surprise! Glitter Series Limited Edition 2-Pack: $25 (Reg. $50)

(Reg. $50) Nintendo Switch 32GB Console with Neon Blue and Neon Red Joy-Con: $270 (Reg. $299)

Cyber Monday (Monday, Nov. 26) deals include:

Apple 13.3″ MacBook Air 128GB (Prev. Gen.): $750 (Orig. $999)

(Orig. $999) Xbox One X 1TB Fallout 76 Bundle: $400 (Reg. $500)

(Reg. $500) DJI Mavic Pro Drone with 4K HD Camera: $600 (Reg. $800)

HD Camera: (Reg. $800) Sonos One Voice-Controlled Wireless Smart Speaker: $174 (Reg. $199)

(Reg. $199) Google Home Mini Smart Light Starter Kit (Chalk): $31 (Reg. $49)

